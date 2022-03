NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 12) Times EDT (March 13) First Round Friday, March 11 Midwest Region At North Canton, Ohio…

Times EST (through March 12)

Times EDT (March 13)

First Round

Friday, March 11

Midwest Region

At North Canton, Ohio

Walsh 82, Davenport 56

Mo.-St. Louis 73, Truman St. 68

Ferris St. 87, Findlay 81

Hillsdale 68, Cedarville 61

West Region

At San Marcos, Calif.

Alas. Fairbanks 70, Cal St. San Marcos 63

Azusa Pacific 66, Point Loma 64

Cal St. San B’dino 72, Cal Poly Pomona 69

Chico St. 78, Academy of Art 61

Saturday, March 12

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.) 65, Fayetteville St. 49

Mercyhurst 71, Millersville 65

West Virginia St. 103, West Liberty 94

Cal U (Pa.) 95, Fairmont St. 74

Central Region

At Souix Falls, S.D.

Augustana (S.D.) 83, Southwestern Okla. 64

Upper Iowa 91, Central Okla. 74

Washburn 83, Minn. Duluth 73

Northwest Mo. St. 69, MSU Moorhead 54

East Region

At Waltham, Mass.

Bentley 95, Felician 63

Pace 77, Dominican (N.Y.) 64

St. Thomas Aquinas 76, Franklin Pierce 69

New Haven 78, St. Anselm 70

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern 113, Savannah St. 62

Union (Tenn.) 65, Miles 50

Alabama Huntsville 106, Barry 99

Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 82, West Ala. 60

South Central Region

At Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Christian 80, Tex. A&M-Commerce 63

Colorado Mesa 69, Tex. A&M-Kingsville 55

West Tex. A&M 84, Angelo St. 76

Black Hills St. 76, DBU 68

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta 106, Belmont Abbey 77

UNC Pembroke 74, Flagler 70

Queens (N.C.) 86, Columbus St. 84

Lincoln Memorial 100, Georgia College 65

Second Round

Saturday, March 12

Midwest Region

At North Canton, Ohio

Mo.-St. Louis 87, Walsh 58

Hillsdale 90, Ferris St. 74

West Region

At San Marcos, Calif.

Alas. Fairbanks 72, Azusa Pacific 71

Chico St. 91, Cal St. San B’dino 82

Sunday, March 13

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.) vs. Mercyhurst, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia St. vs. Cal U (Pa.), 5 p.m.

Central Region

At Souix Falls, S.D.

Augustana (S.D.) vs. Upper Iowa-Central Okla.-winner, 8:30 p.m.

Washburn vs. Northwest Mo. St., 6 p.m.

East Region

At Waltham, Mass.

Bentley vs. Pace, 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. New Haven, 5 p.m.

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern vs. Union (Tenn.), 7:30 p.m.

Alabama Huntsville vs. Embry-Riddle (Fla.), 5 p.m.

South Central Region

At Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Christian vs. Colorado Mesa, 8:30 p.m.

West Tex. A&M vs. Black Hills St., 6 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta vs. UNC Pembroke, 7:30 p.m.

Queens (N.C.) vs. Lincoln Memorial, 5 p.m.

Third Round

Monday, March 14

Midwest Region

At North Canton, Ohio

Mo.-St. Louis vs. Hillsdale, 7 p.m.

West Region

At San Marcos, Calif.

Alas. Fairbanks vs. Chico St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.)-Mercyhurst-winner vs. West Virginia St.-Cal U (Pa.)-winner, 7 p.m.

Central Region

At Souix Falls, S.D.

Augustana (S.D.)-Upper Iowa-Central Okla.-winner vs. Washburn-Northwest Mo. St.-winner, 8 p.m.

East Region

At Waltham, Mass.

Bentley-Pace-winner vs. St. Thomas Aquinas-New Haven-winner, 7 p.m.

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern-Union (Tenn.)-winner vs. Alabama Huntsville-Embry-Riddle (Fla.)-winner, 7 p.m.

South Central Region

At Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Christian-Colorado Mesa-winner vs. West Tex. A&M-Black Hills St.-winner, 8 p.m.

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta-UNC Pembroke-winner vs. Queens (N.C.)-Lincoln Memorial-winner, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Evansville, Ind.

null vs. null, TBA

null vs. null, TBA

null vs. null, TBA

null vs. null, TBA

Semifinals

null vs. null, TBA

null vs. null, TBA

Championship

null vs. null, TBA

