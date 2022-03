NCAA Division I Hockey Glance

All Times EDT NORTHEAST REGIONAL At Times Union Center Albany, N.Y. First Round Thursday, March 24 Michigan St. (35-5-0) vs.…

All Times EDT

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

At Times Union Center

Albany, N.Y.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Michigan St. (35-5-0) vs. Harvard (21-10-3), Noon

North Dakota (24-13-1) vs. Notre Dame (27-11-0), 6 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Michigan St.-Harvard winner vs. North Dakota-Notre Dame winner, 4 p.m.

EAST REGIONAL

At DCU Center

Worcester, Mass.

First Round

Friday, March 25

W. Michigan (25-11-1) vs. Northeastern (25-12-1), Noon

Minnesota (24-12-0) vs. UMass (22-12-2), 6 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 27

W. Michigan-Northeastern winner vs. Minnesota-UMass winner, 4 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At PPL Center

Allentown, Pa.

First Round

Friday, March 25

Michigan (29-9-1) vs. American International (22-12-3), 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac (31-6-3) vs. St. Cloud St. (18-14-4), 8 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, March 27

Michigan-American International winner vs. Quinnipiac-St. Cloud St. winner, 6:30 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

At Budweiser Events Center

Loveland, Colo.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Minn. Duluth (21-15-4) vs. Michigan Tech (21-12-3), 3 p.m.

Denver (27-9-1) vs. Mass.-Lowell (21-10-3), 9 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Denver-Mass.-Lowell winner vs. Minn. Duluth-Michigan Tech winner, 6:30 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR

At TD Garden

Boston

National Semifinals

Thursday, April 7

Midwest Regional winner vs. West Regional winner, 5 p.m.

Northeast Regional winner vs. East Regional winner, 8:30 p.m.

National Championship

Saturday, April 9

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.