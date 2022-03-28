Miami Open Results

Monday
At Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens
Purse: $9,260,028
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Monday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Danielle Collins (9), United States, def. Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sania Mirza, India, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, 6-2, 6-4.
