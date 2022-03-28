RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
Miami Open Results

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 11:00 AM

Monday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $9,260,028

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Monday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Danielle Collins (9), United States, def. Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sania Mirza, India, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

