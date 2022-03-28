Miami Open Results

Monday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $9,260,028 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Monday from Miami…

Monday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $9,260,028

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Monday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Danielle Collins (9), United States, def. Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sania Mirza, India, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.