RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
Home » Sports » Miami Open Results

Miami Open Results

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 12:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $9,260,028

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Veronika Kudermetova (21), Russia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

John Isner, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Alize Cornet, France, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-1, 6-3.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Sports

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

GSA using data, analytics to push agencies to accelerate move to EIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up