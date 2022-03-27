Miami Open Results

Sunday
At Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens
Purse: $9,260,028
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Veronika Kudermetova (21), Russia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-1, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
John Isner, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Alize Cornet, France, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-1, 6-3.
