Miami Open Results

Sunday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $9,260,028

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Veronika Kudermetova (21), Russia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

John Isner, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Alize Cornet, France, and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-1, 6-3.

