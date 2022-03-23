Miami Open Results

Wednesday
At Tennis Center at Crandon Park
Miami
Purse: $8,584,055
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MIAMI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 128
Hugo Gaston, France, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-2, 6-1.
Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-1, 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Round of 128
Madison Brengle, United States, def. Alexandra Eala, Philippines, 6-2, 6-1.
Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-0, 6-4.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
