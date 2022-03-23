RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin wants rubles for gas | Ukraine fights on | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | How to help
Miami Open Results

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 12:14 PM

Wednesday

At Tennis Center at Crandon Park

Miami

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Hugo Gaston, France, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-1, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Alexandra Eala, Philippines, 6-2, 6-1.

Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-0, 6-4.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Sports

