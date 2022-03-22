RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Mallorca fires coach amid poor run in Spanish league

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 3:32 PM

MADRID (AP) — Mallorca fired coach Luis García Plaza on Tuesday, two days after the team slid into the relegation zone in the Spanish league.

The club owned by American businessman Robert Sarver fell 1-0 at Espanyol on Sunday for its sixth straight league loss.

It hasn’t won since a home victory against Athletic Bilbao in February.

García Plaza stayed two years at Mallorca, leading the club back to the first division in his first year in charge.

Mallorca sits in 18th place with 26 points, one from safety after 29 matches. It visits Getafe in its next league match.

