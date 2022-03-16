RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » Sports » Kane scores again in…

Kane scores again in Tottenham’s 2-0 win at Brighton in EPL

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored for the fourth straight Premier League game in a 2-0 win at Brighton on Wednesday that kept his team in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

The England captain ran onto Rodrigo Bentancur’s throughball and delivered a low finish inside the near post for Tottenham’s second goal in the 57th minute at the Amex Stadium.

Kane, who missed an open goal from an acute angle early in the game, has rediscovered his best form with goals against Manchester United, Everton and Leeds in his previous three games. Including a double against Manchester City last month, it’s seven goals in six games for Kane and 12 for the season in the league.

Cristian Romero put Spurs into the lead in the 37th in slightly fortuitous circumstances, with Dejan Kulusevski’s long-range effort deflecting in off the defender for his first goal for the club.

Tottenham moved above Wolverhampton into seventh place and to within two points of fifth-place Manchester United, as they battle with fourth-place Arsenal for the final Champions League qualification spot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up