Italy ends 7-year wait for 6N win by beating Wales 22-21

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Italy ended its seven-year wait for a victory in the Six Nations by beating Wales 22-21 thanks to a dramatic 79th-minute try by Edoardo Padovani in Cardiff on Saturday.

The winger went over for the try behind the posts but it stemmed from a remarkable run from fullback Ange Capuozzo, who darted through the Welsh defense from 60 meters out and produced a stunning sidestep before his inside pass for Padovani.

After Paolo Garbisi booted the conversion with the last act of the match, he turned around and collapsed to the ground in tears.

Italy had lost its last 36 games in the Six Nations, since beating Scotland in February 2015.

It didn’t stop the Azzurri collecting a seventh straight wooden spoon for finishing last, but the victory at least took the heat off them following regular calls for the team to be replaced in the championship.

It was Italy’s first win in Cardiff. Its only two away wins in the Six Nations had come in Scotland.

