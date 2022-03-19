All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 54 33 13 6…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 54 33 13 6 2 74 200 156 Newfoundland 52 33 16 3 0 69 204 147 Worcester 54 26 22 4 2 58 190 187 Trois-Rivieres 53 25 24 3 1 54 182 194 Maine 56 25 25 4 2 56 171 192 Adirondack 56 24 30 2 0 50 168 210

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 59 36 19 3 1 76 181 150 Florida 59 33 17 5 4 75 199 155 Jacksonville 57 34 19 2 2 72 163 136 Orlando 59 29 26 4 0 62 160 185 Greenville 56 24 25 4 3 55 151 156 Norfolk 57 20 32 2 3 45 148 208 South Carolina 59 19 34 6 0 44 142 197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 56 38 15 1 2 79 214 158 Fort Wayne 57 31 20 5 1 68 212 179 Wheeling 56 30 25 1 0 61 194 193 Cincinnati 58 30 25 3 0 63 203 192 Kalamazoo 56 29 27 0 0 58 176 194 Iowa 58 26 25 6 1 59 187 207 Indy 56 24 27 2 3 53 175 185

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 60 36 21 2 1 75 202 189 Rapid City 58 30 20 4 4 68 191 183 Tulsa 58 28 25 3 2 61 174 186 Idaho 60 30 27 2 1 63 174 158 Allen 57 26 24 6 1 59 190 198 Kansas City 62 28 30 3 1 60 183 211 Wichita 59 24 27 8 0 56 172 200

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 3, Reading 2

Indy 6, Wheeling 4

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4

Trois-Rivieres 1, Maine 0

Worcester 3, South Carolina 0

Florida 3, Orlando 0

Greenville 2, Norfolk 1

Fort Wayne 6, Cincinnati 4

Allen 8, Wichita 5

Rapid City 5, Kansas City 4

Utah 2, Idaho 0

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

