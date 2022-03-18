RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 53 33 12 6 2 74 198 153
Newfoundland 52 33 16 3 0 69 204 147
Worcester 53 25 22 4 2 56 187 187
Maine 55 25 24 4 2 56 171 191
Trois-Rivieres 52 24 24 3 1 52 181 194
Adirondack 55 23 30 2 0 48 165 208

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 58 36 18 3 1 76 180 146
Florida 58 32 17 5 4 73 196 155
Jacksonville 56 33 19 2 2 70 159 135
Orlando 58 29 25 4 0 62 160 182
Greenville 55 23 25 4 3 53 149 155
Norfolk 56 20 31 2 3 45 147 206
South Carolina 58 19 33 6 0 44 142 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 56 38 15 1 2 79 214 158
Fort Wayne 56 30 20 5 1 66 206 175
Wheeling 55 30 24 1 0 61 190 187
Cincinnati 57 30 24 3 0 63 199 186
Iowa 57 26 24 6 1 59 183 202
Kalamazoo 55 28 27 0 0 56 171 190
Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 59 35 21 2 1 73 200 189
Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179
Idaho 59 30 26 2 1 63 174 156
Tulsa 58 28 25 3 2 61 174 186
Allen 56 25 24 6 1 57 182 193
Kansas City 61 28 29 3 1 60 179 206
Wichita 58 24 26 8 0 56 167 192

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Toledo 6, Wichita 2

Tulsa 5, Allen 2

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up