All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|53
|33
|12
|6
|2
|74
|198
|153
|Newfoundland
|52
|33
|16
|3
|0
|69
|204
|147
|Worcester
|53
|25
|22
|4
|2
|56
|187
|187
|Maine
|55
|25
|24
|4
|2
|56
|171
|191
|Trois-Rivieres
|52
|24
|24
|3
|1
|52
|181
|194
|Adirondack
|55
|23
|30
|2
|0
|48
|165
|208
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|58
|36
|18
|3
|1
|76
|180
|146
|Florida
|58
|32
|17
|5
|4
|73
|196
|155
|Jacksonville
|56
|33
|19
|2
|2
|70
|159
|135
|Orlando
|58
|29
|25
|4
|0
|62
|160
|182
|Greenville
|55
|23
|25
|4
|3
|53
|149
|155
|Norfolk
|56
|20
|31
|2
|3
|45
|147
|206
|South Carolina
|58
|19
|33
|6
|0
|44
|142
|194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|56
|38
|15
|1
|2
|79
|214
|158
|Fort Wayne
|56
|30
|20
|5
|1
|66
|206
|175
|Wheeling
|55
|30
|24
|1
|0
|61
|190
|187
|Cincinnati
|57
|30
|24
|3
|0
|63
|199
|186
|Iowa
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|183
|202
|Kalamazoo
|55
|28
|27
|0
|0
|56
|171
|190
|Indy
|55
|23
|27
|2
|3
|51
|169
|181
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|59
|35
|21
|2
|1
|73
|200
|189
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|59
|30
|26
|2
|1
|63
|174
|156
|Tulsa
|58
|28
|25
|3
|2
|61
|174
|186
|Allen
|56
|25
|24
|6
|1
|57
|182
|193
|Kansas City
|61
|28
|29
|3
|1
|60
|179
|206
|Wichita
|58
|24
|26
|8
|0
|56
|167
|192
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1
Toledo 6, Wichita 2
Tulsa 5, Allen 2
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
