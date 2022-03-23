RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin wants rubles for gas | Ukraine fights on | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | How to help
Doping probe in French horse racing leads to 26 arrests

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 12:22 PM

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Twenty-six people were arrested in relation to a suspected doping ring in horse racing, prosecutors in France said Wednesday.

The Bordeaux prosecutor’s office said those arrested on Tuesday were racehorse trainers and owners, doctors and pharmacists.

Of those arrested, 25 were in France and another person was in another country in the European Union that couldn’t be disclosed, the prosecutor’s office said.

They were being questioned Wednesday and Thursday, after which a judge will decide the next step to take in the investigation.

French horse racing authorities Le Trot and France Galop said they were paying the “greatest attention to the ongoing investigations” into suspicions of doping and were willing to provide any assistance required.

