Detroit Mercy visits Northern Kentucky following Davis’ 38-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (14-14, 10-7 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (18-11, 14-6 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Antoine Davis scored 38 points in Detroit Mercy’s 79-62 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Norse have gone 11-4 in home games. Northern Kentucky averages 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Titans have gone 10-7 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 5-11 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Detroit Mercy won 60-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Davis led Detroit Mercy with 20 points, and Marques Warrick led Northern Kentucky with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick is shooting 38.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Davis is averaging 24.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Titans. D.J. Harvey is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

