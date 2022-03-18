Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
|All Times EDT
|QUARTERFINALS
|First leg
|Tuesday, April 5
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.
Manchester City (England) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 6
Chelsea (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.
Villarreal (Spain) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.
|Second leg
|Tuesday, April 12
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Villarreal (Spain), 3 p.m.
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England), 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 13
Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.
Liverpool (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 3 p.m.
