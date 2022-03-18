RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 9:39 AM

(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
QUARTERFINALS
First leg
Tuesday, April 5

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m.

Manchester City (England) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Chelsea (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.

Second leg
Tuesday, April 12

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Villarreal (Spain), 3 p.m.

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m.

Liverpool (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 3 p.m.

