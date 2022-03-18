Champions League Glance The Associated Press

(Home teams listed first) All Times EDT QUARTERFINALS First leg Tuesday, April 5 Benfica (Portugal) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m. Manchester City (England) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 Chelsea (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m. Villarreal (Spain) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m. Second leg Tuesday, April 12 Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Villarreal (Spain), 3 p.m. Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England), 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England), 3 p.m. Liverpool (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 3 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.