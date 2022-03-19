RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Atlanta United rallies late for 3-3 draw with Montreal

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 6:37 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Thiago Almada and Brooks Lennon scored late goals and Atlanta United rallied to earn a 3-3 draw with CF Montreal in MLS play on Saturday.

Trailing 3-1, Almada’s first career MLS goal came in the 85th minute. Lennon’s game-tying score came on a free kick two minutes into stoppage time and extended Atlanta’s home unbeaten streak to 10.

Josef Martinez staked Atlanta (2-1-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 6th minute. Montreal answered with three goals over a 15-minute span to take a 3-1 lead at halftime. Djordje Mihailovic pulled Montreal even in the 28th minute. Ismael Kone scored the go-ahead goal in the 37th and Romell Quioto capped the outburst with a goal five minutes later.

Montreal (0-3-1) outshot Atlanta 10-7 with a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

Brad Guzan had three saves for Atlanta. Sebastian Breza made one save for Montreal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

