Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged Tuesday for the 31 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2020 full salaries,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged Tuesday for the 31 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2020 full salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2021 Asked Offered AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore Trey Mancini $4,750,000 8,000,000 7,375,000 John Means 593,500 3,100,000 2,700,000 Chicago Lucas Giolito 4,150,000 7,500,000 7,300,000 Detroit Spencer Turnbull 586,900 2,100,000 1,325,000 Kansas City Andrew Benintendi 6,600,000 8,500,000 7,300,000 Nicky Lopez 597,500 2,950,000 2,550,000 Minnesota Luis Arraez 611,000 2,400,000 1,850,000 Gary Sánchez 6,350,000 9,500,000 8,500,000 New York Aaron Judge 10,175,000 21,000,000 17,000,000 Seattle Adam Frazier 4,300,000 8,000,000 6,700,000 Mitch Haniger 3,010,000 8,000,000 6,710,000 Jesse Winker 3,150,000 7,000,000 5,400,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta Adam Duvall 5,000,000 10,275,000 9,275,000 Max Fried 3,500,000 6,850 000 6,600,000 Luke Jackson 1,900,000 4,000,000 3,600,000 Austin Riley 590,500 4,200,000 3,950,000 Dansby Swanson 6,000,000 10,000,000 9,200,000 Chicago Willson Contreras 6,650,000 10,250,000 9,000,000 Cincinnati Lucas Sims 598,500 1,600,000 1,200,000 Colorado Kyle Freeland 5,025,000 7,800,000 6,425,000 Miami Jesús Aguilar 4,500,000 7,750,000 7,000,000 Pablo López 595,000 3,000,000 2,450,000 Jacob Stallings 1,300,000 3,100,000 2,450,000 Joey Wendle 2,250,000 4,900,000 4,350,000 Milwaukee Adrian Houser 584,100 3,000,000 2,425,000 New York Chris Bassitt 4,950,000 9,000,000 8,300,000 Philadelphia Zach Eflin 4,450,000 6,900,000 5,150,000 Pittsburgh Bryan Reynolds 611,000 4,900,000 4,250,000 St. Louis Harrison Bader 2,000,000 4,800,000 3,800,000 Tyler O’Neill 604,700 4,150,000 3,400,000 Washington Victor Robles 614,000 2,100,000 1,600,000

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.