OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Sports » Xherdan Shaqiri joins MLS's…

Xherdan Shaqiri joins MLS’s Chicago Fire from Lyon

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 3:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon sold attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri to Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire for seven million euros ($8 million) on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Switzerland international agreed to a three-year contract. Shaquiri will be a designated player whose salary will count only partially against the league’s salary cap.

Chicago said he is the most expensive transfer signing in the team’s history but did not specify the amount.

Lyon made a small profit after signing Shaqiri for 6 million euros ($6.9 million).

Shaquiri made just nine league starts and 11 appearances for Lyon this season, scoring two goals, against Troyes on Sept. 22 and Marseille on Feb. 1. He also appeared in five Europa League matches.

Shaquiri played for Basel (2009-12), Bayern Munich (2012-15), Inter Milan (2014-15), Stoke (2015-18) and Liverpool (2018-21) before signing with Lyon last August with a contract that had been slated to run until 2024.

He has 26 goals in 100 international appearances. scoring three goals against Honduras at the 2014 World Cup and one against Serbia at the 2018 tournament. Shaquiri also was on the Swiss roster for the 2010 World Cup and the last two European Championships.

Fire sporting director Georg Heitz was Basel’s sporting director from 2009-17.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up