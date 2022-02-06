U.S. Women’s Ice Hockey Out to Dominant 6-0 Lead Against Switzerland

The United States women’s ice hockey team takes its 2-0 record in group play into their matchup against Switzerland.

It is coming off a 5-0 shutout win over the Russian Olympic Committee and previously opened the games with a 5-2 victory over Finland. Switzerland is 0-2 after a 12-1 blowout loss to Canada and falling 5-2 to the ROC.

Hilary Knight got the Americans on the board first with an early power play goal in the opening period. While her initial shot did not go through, she collected her own rebound and potted it home for her second goal of the tournament.

That was followed up with a barrage of goals by the Americans with three coming in a span of 2:11.

Jesse Compher scored her second goal of the Games as well, as she one-timed a feed from Hayley Scamurra past Switzerland goaltender Saskia Maurer.

Just nine seconds later, Knight extended the lead to 3-0 with her second tally of the period. After picking off an errant pass by the Swiss, the assistant captain sniped a shot over Maurer’s right shoulder on the short side.

About two minutes later, Kelly Panneck snapped a shot by the glove of Maurer to give the Americans the 4-0 advantage. It was Panneck’s first career Olympic goal.

Amanda Kessel added another in the final minute of the period, with a quick slap shot from a bad angle on the power play, giving the U.S. their second power play goal of the period.

The Americans take a 5-0 lead into the first intermission. They outshot the Swiss 22-4 in the frame, chasing Maurer from the game as she was replaced by Andrea Braendli for the middle period.

In the second, Panneck grabbed her second goal of the day, beating Braendli blocker side for the sixth score for the U.S..

The game is an opportunity for the Americans to get a win and take a perfect 3-0 record into their matchup with rival Canada on Monday.