The Honda Classic Par Scores

Saturday
At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $8 million
Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70
Third Round
|Daniel Berger
|65-65-69—199
|-11
|Chris Kirk
|65-68-71—204
|-6
|Kurt Kitayama
|64-69-71—204
|-6
|Shane Lowry
|70-67-67—204
|-6
|Sepp Straka
|71-64-69—204
|-6
|Adam Svensson
|69-65-71—205
|-5
|Martin Contini
|68-70-70—208
|-2
|Dylan Frittelli
|68-70-70—208
|-2
|Lee Hodges
|71-66-71—208
|-2
|John Huh
|72-65-71—208
|-2
|Alex Noren
|69-69-70—208
|-2
|Sam Ryder
|71-68-69—208
|-2
|Beau Hossler
|69-69-71—209
|-1
|Mark Hubbard
|70-64-75—209
|-1
|Matthias Schwab
|67-72-70—209
|-1
|Brian Stuard
|70-70-69—209
|-1
|Nick Watney
|71-67-71—209
|-1
|Gary Woodland
|69-69-71—209
|-1
|Billy Horschel
|68-74-68—210
|E
|Mackenzie Hughes
|70-70-70—210
|E
|Andrew Kozan
|67-75-68—210
|E
|Keith Mitchell
|71-70-69—210
|E
|Chase Seiffert
|69-66-75—210
|E
|Kevin Streelman
|71-71-68—210
|E
|Curtis Thompson
|70-72-68—210
|E
|Lee Westwood
|69-70-71—210
|E
|Dylan Wu
|68-73-69—210
|E
|Brooks Koepka
|68-72-71—211
|+1
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|70-72-69—211
|+1
|C.T. Pan
|70-70-71—211
|+1
|Mito Pereira
|68-71-72—211
|+1
|Ian Poulter
|71-71-69—211
|+1
|Rory Sabbatini
|65-74-72—211
|+1
|Sam Stevens
|70-68-73—211
|+1
|Rickie Fowler
|72-70-70—212
|+2
|Rick Lamb
|72-70-70—212
|+2
|Matthew NeSmith
|72-70-70—212
|+2
|Louis Oosthuizen
|75-65-72—212
|+2
|Taylor Pendrith
|69-69-74—212
|+2
|Aaron Rai
|67-72-73—212
|+2
|Roger Sloan
|69-68-75—212
|+2
|Jhonattan Vegas
|69-71-72—212
|+2
|Bill Haas
|70-72-71—213
|+3
|Russell Knox
|69-69-75—213
|+3
|David Lipsky
|68-71-74—213
|+3
|Denny McCarthy
|71-71-71—213
|+3
|William McGirt
|68-70-75—213
|+3
|Trey Mullinax
|72-70-71—213
|+3
|J.T. Poston
|70-70-73—213
|+3
|Davis Riley
|70-72-71—213
|+3
|Alex Smalley
|71-70-72—213
|+3
|Nick Taylor
|77-65-71—213
|+3
|Joshua Creel
|72-69-73—214
|+4
|Patrick Rodgers
|68-74-72—214
|+4
|J.J. Spaun
|71-71-72—214
|+4
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|69-71-75—215
|+5
|Brian Gay
|76-66-73—215
|+5
|Lucas Glover
|69-72-74—215
|+5
|Garrick Higgo
|68-72-75—215
|+5
|Brendon Todd
|74-67-74—215
|+5
|Martin Trainer
|69-72-74—215
|+5
|Cameron Young
|68-73-74—215
|+5
|Stephan Jaeger
|68-73-75—216
|+6
|Justin Lower
|73-69-74—216
|+6
|Callum Tarren
|68-73-75—216
|+6
|Vaughn Taylor
|73-68-75—216
|+6
|Danny Willett
|67-72-77—216
|+6
|Bronson Burgoon
|68-72-77—217
|+7
|Brett Drewitt
|74-68-75—217
|+7
|Ryan Palmer
|68-74-75—217
|+7
|Peter Uihlein
|67-72-78—217
|+7
|Austin Cook
|72-70-80—222
|+12
|Robert Streb
|72-69-81—222
|+12
