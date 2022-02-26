CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
The Honda Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 6:48 PM

Saturday

At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $8 million

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

Third Round

Daniel Berger 65-65-69—199 -11
Chris Kirk 65-68-71—204 -6
Kurt Kitayama 64-69-71—204 -6
Shane Lowry 70-67-67—204 -6
Sepp Straka 71-64-69—204 -6
Adam Svensson 69-65-71—205 -5
Martin Contini 68-70-70—208 -2
Dylan Frittelli 68-70-70—208 -2
Lee Hodges 71-66-71—208 -2
John Huh 72-65-71—208 -2
Alex Noren 69-69-70—208 -2
Sam Ryder 71-68-69—208 -2
Beau Hossler 69-69-71—209 -1
Mark Hubbard 70-64-75—209 -1
Matthias Schwab 67-72-70—209 -1
Brian Stuard 70-70-69—209 -1
Nick Watney 71-67-71—209 -1
Gary Woodland 69-69-71—209 -1
Billy Horschel 68-74-68—210 E
Mackenzie Hughes 70-70-70—210 E
Andrew Kozan 67-75-68—210 E
Keith Mitchell 71-70-69—210 E
Chase Seiffert 69-66-75—210 E
Kevin Streelman 71-71-68—210 E
Curtis Thompson 70-72-68—210 E
Lee Westwood 69-70-71—210 E
Dylan Wu 68-73-69—210 E
Brooks Koepka 68-72-71—211 +1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-72-69—211 +1
C.T. Pan 70-70-71—211 +1
Mito Pereira 68-71-72—211 +1
Ian Poulter 71-71-69—211 +1
Rory Sabbatini 65-74-72—211 +1
Sam Stevens 70-68-73—211 +1
Rickie Fowler 72-70-70—212 +2
Rick Lamb 72-70-70—212 +2
Matthew NeSmith 72-70-70—212 +2
Louis Oosthuizen 75-65-72—212 +2
Taylor Pendrith 69-69-74—212 +2
Aaron Rai 67-72-73—212 +2
Roger Sloan 69-68-75—212 +2
Jhonattan Vegas 69-71-72—212 +2
Bill Haas 70-72-71—213 +3
Russell Knox 69-69-75—213 +3
David Lipsky 68-71-74—213 +3
Denny McCarthy 71-71-71—213 +3
William McGirt 68-70-75—213 +3
Trey Mullinax 72-70-71—213 +3
J.T. Poston 70-70-73—213 +3
Davis Riley 70-72-71—213 +3
Alex Smalley 71-70-72—213 +3
Nick Taylor 77-65-71—213 +3
Joshua Creel 72-69-73—214 +4
Patrick Rodgers 68-74-72—214 +4
J.J. Spaun 71-71-72—214 +4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-71-75—215 +5
Brian Gay 76-66-73—215 +5
Lucas Glover 69-72-74—215 +5
Garrick Higgo 68-72-75—215 +5
Brendon Todd 74-67-74—215 +5
Martin Trainer 69-72-74—215 +5
Cameron Young 68-73-74—215 +5
Stephan Jaeger 68-73-75—216 +6
Justin Lower 73-69-74—216 +6
Callum Tarren 68-73-75—216 +6
Vaughn Taylor 73-68-75—216 +6
Danny Willett 67-72-77—216 +6
Bronson Burgoon 68-72-77—217 +7
Brett Drewitt 74-68-75—217 +7
Ryan Palmer 68-74-75—217 +7
Peter Uihlein 67-72-78—217 +7
Austin Cook 72-70-80—222 +12
Robert Streb 72-69-81—222 +12

