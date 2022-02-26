The Honda Classic Par Scores

Saturday At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Purse: $8 million Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70 Third…

Saturday

At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $8 million

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

Third Round

Daniel Berger 65-65-69—199 -11 Chris Kirk 65-68-71—204 -6 Kurt Kitayama 64-69-71—204 -6 Shane Lowry 70-67-67—204 -6 Sepp Straka 71-64-69—204 -6 Adam Svensson 69-65-71—205 -5 Martin Contini 68-70-70—208 -2 Dylan Frittelli 68-70-70—208 -2 Lee Hodges 71-66-71—208 -2 John Huh 72-65-71—208 -2 Alex Noren 69-69-70—208 -2 Sam Ryder 71-68-69—208 -2 Beau Hossler 69-69-71—209 -1 Mark Hubbard 70-64-75—209 -1 Matthias Schwab 67-72-70—209 -1 Brian Stuard 70-70-69—209 -1 Nick Watney 71-67-71—209 -1 Gary Woodland 69-69-71—209 -1 Billy Horschel 68-74-68—210 E Mackenzie Hughes 70-70-70—210 E Andrew Kozan 67-75-68—210 E Keith Mitchell 71-70-69—210 E Chase Seiffert 69-66-75—210 E Kevin Streelman 71-71-68—210 E Curtis Thompson 70-72-68—210 E Lee Westwood 69-70-71—210 E Dylan Wu 68-73-69—210 E Brooks Koepka 68-72-71—211 +1 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-72-69—211 +1 C.T. Pan 70-70-71—211 +1 Mito Pereira 68-71-72—211 +1 Ian Poulter 71-71-69—211 +1 Rory Sabbatini 65-74-72—211 +1 Sam Stevens 70-68-73—211 +1 Rickie Fowler 72-70-70—212 +2 Rick Lamb 72-70-70—212 +2 Matthew NeSmith 72-70-70—212 +2 Louis Oosthuizen 75-65-72—212 +2 Taylor Pendrith 69-69-74—212 +2 Aaron Rai 67-72-73—212 +2 Roger Sloan 69-68-75—212 +2 Jhonattan Vegas 69-71-72—212 +2 Bill Haas 70-72-71—213 +3 Russell Knox 69-69-75—213 +3 David Lipsky 68-71-74—213 +3 Denny McCarthy 71-71-71—213 +3 William McGirt 68-70-75—213 +3 Trey Mullinax 72-70-71—213 +3 J.T. Poston 70-70-73—213 +3 Davis Riley 70-72-71—213 +3 Alex Smalley 71-70-72—213 +3 Nick Taylor 77-65-71—213 +3 Joshua Creel 72-69-73—214 +4 Patrick Rodgers 68-74-72—214 +4 J.J. Spaun 71-71-72—214 +4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-71-75—215 +5 Brian Gay 76-66-73—215 +5 Lucas Glover 69-72-74—215 +5 Garrick Higgo 68-72-75—215 +5 Brendon Todd 74-67-74—215 +5 Martin Trainer 69-72-74—215 +5 Cameron Young 68-73-74—215 +5 Stephan Jaeger 68-73-75—216 +6 Justin Lower 73-69-74—216 +6 Callum Tarren 68-73-75—216 +6 Vaughn Taylor 73-68-75—216 +6 Danny Willett 67-72-77—216 +6 Bronson Burgoon 68-72-77—217 +7 Brett Drewitt 74-68-75—217 +7 Ryan Palmer 68-74-75—217 +7 Peter Uihlein 67-72-78—217 +7 Austin Cook 72-70-80—222 +12 Robert Streb 72-69-81—222 +12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.