NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck NextEra Energy 250 Results

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 10:39 PM

Friday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (20) Zane Smith, Ford, 106 laps, 46 points.

2. (27) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 106, 44.

3. (14) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 106, 41.

4. (24) Tanner Gray, Ford, 106, 36.

5. (31) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 106, 32.

6. (9) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 106, 31.

7. (1) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 106, 35.

8. (28) Danny Bohn, Chevrolet, 106, 29.

9. (22) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 106, 28.

10. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 106, 27.

11. (15) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 106, 26.

12. (8) Riley Herbst, Ford, 106, 0.

13. (16) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 106, 29.

14. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 106, 23.

15. (13) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 106, 0.

16. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 106, 29.

17. (26) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 106, 20.

18. (34) Thad Moffitt, Chevrolet, 106, 19.

19. (12) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 106, 18.

20. (33) Jason M. White, Toyota, accident, 105, 17.

21. (3) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 105, 33.

22. (32) Tate Fogleman, Toyota, 105, 15.

23. (25) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, 105, 14.

24. (2) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 104, 33.

25. (10) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, accident, 103, 12.

26. (30) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, accident, 101, 14.

27. (29) Matt Crafton, Toyota, accident, 100, 16.

28. (4) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, accident, 99, 14.

29. (7) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, accident, 99, 13.

30. (18) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, accident, 99, 7.

31. (19) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, accident, 99, 6.

32. (6) Corey Heim, Toyota, accident, 91, 12.

33. (11) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 63, 4.

34. (36) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, electrical, 60, 3.

35. (21) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, clutch, 44, 4.

36. (17) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, brakes, 36, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

