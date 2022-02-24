Europa League Glance

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
All Time EST

(Home teams listed first)

KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS
First leg
Thursday, Feb. 17

Barcelona (Spain) 1, Napoli (Italy) 1

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 4

Sheriff (Moldova) 2, Braga (Portugal) 0

Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 2, Betis (Spain) 3

Atalanta (Italy) 2, Olympiakos (Greece) 1

Braga (Portugal) 2, Lazio (Italy) 1

RB Leipzig (Germany) 2, Real Sociedad (Spain) 2

Sevilla (Spain) 3, Dinamo Zagreb (Serbia) 1

Second leg
Thursday, Feb. 24

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Sevilla 0, Sevilla advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Lazio 2, Braga 2, Porto advanced on 4-3 aggregate

Olympiakos 0, Atalanta 3, Atalanta advanced on 5-1 aggregate

Real Sociedad 1, RB Leipzig 3, Leipzig advanced on 5-3 aggregate

Betis vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 3 p.m.

Braga vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m.

Glasgow Rangers vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

