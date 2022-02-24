Europa League Glance

All Time EST (Home teams listed first) KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS First leg Thursday, Feb. 17 Barcelona (Spain) 1, Napoli (Italy)…

All Time EST

(Home teams listed first)

KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS First leg Thursday, Feb. 17

Barcelona (Spain) 1, Napoli (Italy) 1

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 2, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 4

Sheriff (Moldova) 2, Braga (Portugal) 0

Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 2, Betis (Spain) 3

Atalanta (Italy) 2, Olympiakos (Greece) 1

Braga (Portugal) 2, Lazio (Italy) 1

RB Leipzig (Germany) 2, Real Sociedad (Spain) 2

Sevilla (Spain) 3, Dinamo Zagreb (Serbia) 1

Second leg Thursday, Feb. 24

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Sevilla 0, Sevilla advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Lazio 2, Braga 2, Porto advanced on 4-3 aggregate

Olympiakos 0, Atalanta 3, Atalanta advanced on 5-1 aggregate

Real Sociedad 1, RB Leipzig 3, Leipzig advanced on 5-3 aggregate

Betis vs. Zenit St. Petersburg, 3 p.m.

Braga vs. Sheriff, 3 p.m.

Glasgow Rangers vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

