Wild agree to 3-year, $3.6M extension with D-man Jon Merrill

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 4:21 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild agreed to terms on Tuesday with defenseman Jon Merrill on a three-year, $3.6 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

The 29-year-old Merrill has tied his career high with three goals to go with eight assists, a plus-8 rating and 51 blocked shots in 33 games this season, his first with the Wild and his fifth different NHL team. The native of Oklahoma City signed a one-year deal for $850,000 as a free agent last summer.

Merrill is tied for the team lead with blocked shots and has helped the Wild withstand recent absences by defensemen Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin and Alex Goligoski due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

