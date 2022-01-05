Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 61, Burwell 56
Arlington 56, Wisner-Pilger 44
Bayard 57, Mitchell 53
Bellevue West 73, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 66
Bennington 72, Ralston 60
Bertrand 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 16
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 69, South Sioux City 66
Bishop Neumann 52, Conestoga 42
Boone Central 54, Pierce 46
Broken Bow 68, McCook 42
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Nebraska Lutheran 44
Burns, Wyo. 49, Alliance 33
Central City 62, Twin River 9
Centura 51, Sutton 42
Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D. 44
Chase County 60, Dundy County-Stratton 20
Clarkson/Leigh 57, Aquinas 38
College View Academy 56, Dorchester 38
Cozad 59, Ord 56
Cross County 54, Osceola 38
David City 51, East Butler 32
Diller-Odell 44, Exeter/Milligan 30
Douglas County West 79, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 56
Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Spalding Academy 41
Elkhorn 61, Elkhorn Mount Michael 38
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Fort Calhoun 47, West Point-Beemer 30
Freeman 66, Southern 42
Gibbon 55, Shelton 54
Guardian Angels 62, Oakland-Craig 61
Hartington Cedar Catholic 54, Osmond 15
Hartington-Newcastle 49, Bloomfield 35
Hitchcock County 55, Southwest 16
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Stanton 51
Kenesaw 75, Axtell 56
Lawrence-Nelson 45, McCool Junction 26
Lincoln Southeast 46, Lincoln North Star 45
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Wakefield 47
Madison 53, Winside 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Hi-Line 56
Mead 55, Cedar Bluffs 11
Medicine Valley 58, Wallace 37
Meridian 50, Lewiston 31
Millard West 57, Omaha Northwest 30
Nebraska City 79, Falls City 44
Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Johnson-Brock 38
North Bend Central 73, Raymond Central 50
North Platte St. Patrick’s 69, Anselmo-Merna 37
Norton, Kan. 56, Cambridge 32
Oelrichs, S.D. 52, Hay Springs 46
Ogallala 60, Bridgeport 43
Omaha Burke 66, Fremont 49
Omaha Concordia 31, Yutan 30
Omaha Skutt Catholic 67, Sioux City, West, Iowa 40
Palmyra 61, Sterling 26
Papillion-LaVista South 59, Omaha Benson 29
Platteview 55, Omaha Roncalli 31
Plattsmouth 63, Louisville 42
Ponca 45, Crofton 35
Red Cloud 57, Rock Hills, Kan. 22
Riverside 62, Heartland Lutheran 16
Scottsbluff 61, Norris 56
Silver Lake 56, Pleasanton 40
Sioux County 43, Banner County 25
South Loup 53, Hershey 47
South Platte 70, Kimball 34
Southern Valley 46, Franklin 29
St. Edward 53, Elba 29
St. Paul 50, Columbus Scotus 40
Summerland 56, Plainview 43
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Sandhills Valley 48
Tri County 61, Friend 45
Tri County Northeast 62, Cornerstone Christian 43
Twin Loup 53, CWC 46
Wahoo 77, Lincoln Lutheran 56
Wilber-Clatonia 32, Syracuse 26
Wood River 47, Amherst 43
York 66, Schuyler 10
