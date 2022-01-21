Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Webster 25
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 46
Arlington 70, Lake Preston 29
Belle Fourche 60, Douglas 29
Bridgewater-Emery 47, Howard 45
Corsica/Stickney 76, Ethan 50
Crow Creek 57, Little Wound 48
DeSmet 48, Castlewood 45
Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Colman-Egan 38
Faulkton 54, Ipswich 27
Florence/Henry 44, Estelline/Hendricks 39, OT
Groton Area 50, Clark/Willow Lake 44
Irene-Wakonda 49, Alcester-Hudson 29
Marty Indian 68, Santee, Neb. 41
Miller 57, Chamberlain 48
Mobridge-Pollock 73, McLaughlin 21
Parkston 60, Bon Homme 45
Rapid City Christian 61, Hill City 57, OT
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Harrisburg 52
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 40
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47, Yankton 44
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, Mitchell Christian 35
Wall 55, Philip 43
Warner 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30
West Central 51, Lennox 15
White River 48, Gregory 47
281 Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44, Wolsey-Wessington 31
Fifth Place=
Highmore-Harrold 42, Hitchcock-Tulare 34
Seventh Place=
Iroquois/Doland 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 27
Third Place=
James Valley Christian 38, Wessington Springs 31
LMC Tournament=
First Round=
Dupree 61, Lemmon 57
Harding County 52, McIntosh 7
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Sioux County, Neb. 56, Edgemont 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Britton-Hecla vs. Redfield, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
