Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Webster 25

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 46

Arlington 70, Lake Preston 29

Belle Fourche 60, Douglas 29

Bridgewater-Emery 47, Howard 45

Corsica/Stickney 76, Ethan 50

Crow Creek 57, Little Wound 48

DeSmet 48, Castlewood 45

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Colman-Egan 38

Faulkton 54, Ipswich 27

Florence/Henry 44, Estelline/Hendricks 39, OT

Groton Area 50, Clark/Willow Lake 44

Irene-Wakonda 49, Alcester-Hudson 29

Marty Indian 68, Santee, Neb. 41

Miller 57, Chamberlain 48

Mobridge-Pollock 73, McLaughlin 21

Parkston 60, Bon Homme 45

Rapid City Christian 61, Hill City 57, OT

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Harrisburg 52

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 40

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47, Yankton 44

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, Mitchell Christian 35

Wall 55, Philip 43

Warner 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30

West Central 51, Lennox 15

White River 48, Gregory 47

281 Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44, Wolsey-Wessington 31

Fifth Place=

Highmore-Harrold 42, Hitchcock-Tulare 34

Seventh Place=

Iroquois/Doland 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 27

Third Place=

James Valley Christian 38, Wessington Springs 31

LMC Tournament=

First Round=

Dupree 61, Lemmon 57

Harding County 52, McIntosh 7

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Sioux County, Neb. 56, Edgemont 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Britton-Hecla vs. Redfield, ppd.

