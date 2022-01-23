All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 32 24 6 1 1 52 111 69…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 32 24 6 1 1 52 111 69 Knoxville 30 24 3 1 2 51 118 65 Quad City 30 17 6 3 4 41 102 82 Peoria 26 17 5 1 3 38 95 61 Fayetteville 29 18 10 1 0 37 91 72 Roanoke 27 15 7 2 3 36 81 65 Pensacola 29 15 10 3 1 34 100 87 Evansville 30 15 15 0 0 30 76 80 Birmingham 31 7 20 4 0 18 70 116 Macon 30 5 23 1 1 12 61 134 Vermilion County 26 3 20 3 0 9 43 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Vermilion County 1

Evansville 5, Quad City 1

Fayetteville 3, Birmingham 1

Roanoke 5, Huntsville 3

Pensacola 13, Macon 4

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

