Spanish Vuelta to return to Barcelona after 11-year absence

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 12:31 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish Vuelta will begin in Barcelona in 2023, returning to the city after an 11-year absence, organizers said Monday.

Barcelona will host the official start of the race with a time trial held entirely within the Catalan city. The second stage will also finish in Barcelona.

The last time La Vuelta stopped in Barcelona was in 2012, when the ninth stage went from Andorra to Montjuic. The city hosted the race’s official start in 1962. The last time it hosted a time trial was back in 1978, also in Montjuic.

The initial three stages of this year’s Vuelta will take place in the Netherlands. The race’s presence in the country was originally planned for 2020 but it didn’t happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.

