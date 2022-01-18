CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Senegal, Guinea advance despite shock results at African Cup

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 2:02 PM

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal was held 0-0 by Malawi in another African Cup of Nations shock on Tuesday, though the Senegalese still squeezed through to the knockout stages.

Zimbabwe, which had already been eliminated, provided a double surprise by upsetting Guinea 2-1 in the other Group B game.

Despite the loss, Guinea also advanced behind Senegal as those two teams took the automatic qualifying places in the group as expected but not in the manner expected.

Senegal ended up winning just one of its three group games — its opener against Zimbabwe and only after Sadio Mané buried a 97th-minute penalty.

On Tuesday, Senegal might have even lost after Malawi was awarded a late penalty when Bouna Sarr was whistled for pulling back Gomezgani Chirwa on the edge of the area.

Referee Blaise Yuven Ngwa of Cameroon checked VAR and then changed his mind and canceled the penalty when it seemed Sarr had indeed impeded Chirwa.

Malawi still has a good chance of progressing to the knockout stages for the first time as one of the four best third-place teams.

Guinea was 2-0 down to Zimbabwe through Knowledge Musona’s header and Kudakwashe Mahachi’s goal just before halftime.

Guinea captain Naby Keita revived his team with a run inside from the right wing and a left-footed rocket into the top corner.

Guinea piled on the pressure but couldn’t break through again and Keita left the field shaking his head despite the Guineans qualifying for the last 16.

The African Cup has thrown up surprise after surprise in Cameroon and might have more in store later Tuesday when four-time champion Ghana attempts to revive what’s been a stuttering campaign against tournament debutant Comoros. Gabon is also looking to qualify in that group when it faces Morocco, which has already advanced.

Gabon is without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was released to return to Arsenal for more medical tests after being diagnosed with what the Gabon Football Federation called heart lesions during his recovery from COVID-19 at the African Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

