Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 57, Ogallala 34
Amherst 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 20
Auburn 51, Omaha Mercy 40
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Stanton 33
Battle Creek 44, Pierce 34
Bellevue West 56, Millard West 50
Blair 45, Crete 43
Centura 42, Centennial 35
Columbus 48, Hastings 23
Cozad 79, Holdrege 55
Elkhorn Valley 63, Boyd County 32
Falls City 30, Johnson County Central 24
Franklin 37, Elm Creek 30
Gordon/Rushville 45, Chadron 37
Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Adams Central 41
Guardian Angels 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 27
Kearney Catholic 53, Aquinas 23
Kimball 41, Perkins County 32
Lincoln High 49, Lincoln East 35
Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Southeast 45
Lincoln Pius X 57, Norfolk 37
Lincoln Southwest 61, Kearney 42
Malcolm 52, Mead 30
Norfolk Catholic 64, Neligh-Oakdale 28
Omaha Benson 56, Omaha South 30
Omaha Central 51, Bellevue East 38
Ord 65, Arcadia-Loup City 31
Papillion-LaVista 85, Omaha North 32
Papillion-LaVista South 37, Gretna 35
Pender 53, Howells/Dodge 35
Pleasanton 45, Kenesaw 32
Scottsbluff 70, Gering 44
Sidney 59, Yuma, Colo. 18
Thayer Central 49, Sandy Creek 27
York 41, North Platte 32
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Nebraska Lutheran 17
Dorchester 31, High Plains Community 30
East Butler 58, Hampton 40
Exeter/Milligan 38, Shelby/Rising City 26
McCool Junction 58, Giltner 32
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Humphrey St. Francis 47, Nebraska Christian 44
Minuteman Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Leyton 49, Garden County 31
MNAC Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Hyannis 51, Brady 33
Sandhills Valley 48, Cody-Kilgore 30
NCC Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Arlington 36, Fort Calhoun 35
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Conestoga 34
River Cities Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Bridgeport 77, North Platte St. Patrick’s 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Omaha Gross Catholic 28
Third Place=
Omaha Duchesne Academy 55, South Sioux City 36
RPAC Conference Tournament=
East Division=
Cambridge 33, Bertrand 25
Southern Valley 54, Medicine Valley 29
Southwest 53, Arapahoe 40
West Division=
Paxton 42, Hitchcock County 35
Wallace 54, Dundy County-Stratton 28
Wallace 54, Maxwell 37
SPVA Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Chase County 58, Hershey 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
