Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 57, Ogallala 34

Amherst 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 20

Auburn 51, Omaha Mercy 40

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 55, Stanton 33

Battle Creek 44, Pierce 34

Bellevue West 56, Millard West 50

Blair 45, Crete 43

Centura 42, Centennial 35

Columbus 48, Hastings 23

Cozad 79, Holdrege 55

Elkhorn Valley 63, Boyd County 32

Falls City 30, Johnson County Central 24

Franklin 37, Elm Creek 30

Gordon/Rushville 45, Chadron 37

Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Adams Central 41

Guardian Angels 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 27

Kearney Catholic 53, Aquinas 23

Kimball 41, Perkins County 32

Lincoln High 49, Lincoln East 35

Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Southeast 45

Lincoln Pius X 57, Norfolk 37

Lincoln Southwest 61, Kearney 42

Malcolm 52, Mead 30

Norfolk Catholic 64, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Omaha Benson 56, Omaha South 30

Omaha Central 51, Bellevue East 38

Ord 65, Arcadia-Loup City 31

Papillion-LaVista 85, Omaha North 32

Papillion-LaVista South 37, Gretna 35

Pender 53, Howells/Dodge 35

Pleasanton 45, Kenesaw 32

Scottsbluff 70, Gering 44

Sidney 59, Yuma, Colo. 18

Thayer Central 49, Sandy Creek 27

York 41, North Platte 32

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Nebraska Lutheran 17

Dorchester 31, High Plains Community 30

East Butler 58, Hampton 40

Exeter/Milligan 38, Shelby/Rising City 26

McCool Junction 58, Giltner 32

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Humphrey St. Francis 47, Nebraska Christian 44

Minuteman Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Leyton 49, Garden County 31

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Hyannis 51, Brady 33

Sandhills Valley 48, Cody-Kilgore 30

NCC Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Arlington 36, Fort Calhoun 35

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Conestoga 34

River Cities Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Bridgeport 77, North Platte St. Patrick’s 47

Omaha Skutt Catholic 62, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Third Place=

Omaha Duchesne Academy 55, South Sioux City 36

RPAC Conference Tournament=

East Division=

Cambridge 33, Bertrand 25

Southern Valley 54, Medicine Valley 29

Southwest 53, Arapahoe 40

West Division=

Paxton 42, Hitchcock County 35

Wallace 54, Dundy County-Stratton 28

Wallace 54, Maxwell 37

SPVA Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Chase County 58, Hershey 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

