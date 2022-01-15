CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » Mbappe scores for leader…

Mbappe scores for leader PSG, last-place Saint-Etienne loses

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe’s 10th goal in the French league helped leader Paris Saint-Germain overcome a sloppy start to beat Brest 2-0 and stay 11 points ahead of second-placed Nice on Saturday.

PSG was missing Lionel Messi as he continues to recover from the coronavirus, and struggled early.

Brest forward Irvin Cardona was lively and forced goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into two smart saves.

Mbappe’s excellent form has glossed over PSG’s shortcomings this season, and he curled a shot into the bottom corner from the left of the penalty area in the 32nd minute.

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti hit the post just after the break, and left back Nuno Mendes set up fellow defender Thilo Kehrer for a close-range volley in the 53rd.

Brest was in 13th place but finished as the stronger side.

Earlier, Saint-Etienne’s campaign took a turn for the worse when it conceded deep in injury time and lost at home to Lens 2-1.

Rock-bottom Saint-Etienne has won only two games and lost 12, leaving it four points behind 19th-placed Metz.

Captain Seko Fofana curled the ball in brilliantly five minutes into stoppage time to give fourth-placed Lens another late win after an 88th-minute strike against Rennes last weekend.

Firing coach Claude Puel has made little difference for Saint-Etienne, once one of Europe’s most entertaining sides during the Michel Platini era.

Puel’s replacement, Pascal Dupraz, saved Toulouse from relegation against the odds in 2017, and Saint-Etienne is looking just as bad this time.

The pick of Sunday’s games sees third-placed Marseille hosting defending champion Lille.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up