Paraguayan Sebastián Ferreira signs with Houston Dynamo

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 5:23 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Forward Sebastián Ferreira has signed a four-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo, leaving Paraguay’s Libertad.

The 23-year-old is a designated player, the team said Tuesday. Designated players last year counted a maximum $612,500 to a team’s salary cap.

Ferreira scored 34 goals in 79 appearances over two years for Libertad. He also has played for Paraguay’s Olimpia (2016-17) and Independiente (2017-18) and Mexico’s Morelia (2018-20).

