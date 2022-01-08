CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Oilers place 5 more players into NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 5:36 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Saturday.

Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defensemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list. Star center Connor McDavid, defenseman Tyson Barrie and center Derek Ryan were already in the protocols.

Six members of the team’s support staff also were added to the list Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

