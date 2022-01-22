CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » NCAA Division II Football…

NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 20

New Haven 38, Bentley 13

Shepherd 38, Findlay 31

Notre Dame (Ohio) 33, Slippery Rock 25

Grand Valley St. 20, Lindenwood 3

Harding 30, Washburn 14

Northwest Mo. St. 50, Central Wash. 21

West Ga. 23, Albany St. (Ga.) 7

Bowie St. 31, Lenoir-Rhyne 10

Newberry 33, West Florida 30, OT

Bemidji St. 28, Augustana (S.D.) 24

Angelo St. 48, Minn. Duluth 14

Neb.-Kearney 31, Western Colo. 24

Second Round

Saturday, November 27

Kutztown 10, New Haven 7

Shepherd 38, Notre Dame (Ohio) 34

Ferris St. 54, Grand Valley St. 20

Northwest Mo. St. 28, Harding 9

Valdosta St. 66, West Ga. 35

Bowie St. 13, Newberry 10

Colo. Sch. of Mines 55, Bemidji St. 6

Angelo St. 20, Neb.-Kearney 7

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 4

Shepherd 30, Kutztown 28

Ferris St. 41, Northwest Mo. St. 20

Valdosta St. 41, Bowie St. 17

Colo. Sch. of Mines 34, Angelo St. 26

Semifinals

Saturday, December 11

Ferris St. 55, Shepherd 7

Valdosta St. 34, Colo. Sch. of Mines 31

Championship

Saturday, December 18

Ferris St. 58, Valdosta St. 17

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

IRS takes steps to avoid tax return processing delays as filing season starts

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up