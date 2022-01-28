CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
MATCHDAY: Marseille faces Montpellier in French Cup last 16

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 12:35 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:

FRANCE

Four places are up for grabs for the quarterfinals of the French Cup and the pick of the games sees Montpellier going to face 10-time winner Marseille at Stade Velodrome. Marseille has not won the trophy since 1989 and lost in four finals since, while four-time finalist Montpellier has won it twice but not since 1990. Top-tier Reims is hosting second-tier Bastia and no visiting fans from the Corsican side are allowed in the stadium or in the city center, after clashes with police in 2016 led to one Bastia supporter losing sight in his left eye. Elsewhere second-tier leader Toulouse is the heavy favorite to beat fourth-tier Versailles at home and Nancy faces second-division rival Amiens.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

