KC’s Pulido needs knee surgery and will miss MLS season

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 1:00 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Mexican forward Alan Pulido needs knee surgery and will miss Sporting Kansas City’s entire 2022 Major League Soccer season.

The team said Tuesday that Pulido will have surgery Monday with Drs. Bert Mandelbaum and Clint Soppe in Los Angeles. Expected recovery time is nine months to a year.

Pulido, 30, had eight goals in 21 league games last year in his second season with Kansas City. He played previously for Tigers (2010-14), Greece’s Levadiakos (2015) and Olympiakos (2015-16) and Chivas (2016-19).

He has five goals in 20 appearances for Mexico. He was on the 2014 World Cup roster but did not get in a game.

