CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metrobus changes schedule | End of DC utility moratorium | Va. vaccination coordinator steps down | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » Galatasaray fires veteran coach…

Galatasaray fires veteran coach Fatih Terim again

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 11:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray fired veteran coach Fatih Terim on Monday, ending his fourth spell with the club he led to the UEFA Cup title in 2000.

The 68-year-old Terim leaves with the team in the knockout round of the Europa League. Galatasaray is in 12th place in the 20-team Turkish league after a 1-0 home loss against Giresunspor.

Galatasaray president Burak Elmas announced the firing while noting Terim achieved success in Europe this season “that makes us all proud.”

Terim’s team finished first in a Europa League group ahead of Marseille and Lazio to advance to the round of 16. The draw will be made on Feb. 25, after the knockout playoffs.

Terim also coached Turkey’s national team three times and reached the semifinals of the 2008 European Championship.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up