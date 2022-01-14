All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 26 14 7 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 26 14 7 4 1 33 83 80 Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57 Maine 30 13 13 3 1 30 97 107 Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78 Adirondack 27 13 12 2 0 28 80 88 Worcester 27 10 15 1 1 22 83 103

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 33 19 8 3 3 44 116 81 Jacksonville 32 20 9 2 1 43 98 75 Orlando 31 18 12 1 0 37 95 98 Atlanta 34 17 14 2 1 37 88 94 Norfolk 31 12 17 1 1 26 82 115 South Carolina 32 11 18 3 0 25 76 107 Greenville 30 9 15 3 3 24 78 97

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 30 20 8 0 2 42 113 79 Cincinnati 32 20 11 1 0 41 117 95 Fort Wayne 32 17 11 4 0 38 102 93 Kalamazoo 30 18 12 0 0 36 106 102 Wheeling 30 15 14 1 0 31 105 106 Indy 31 13 14 2 2 30 109 107 Iowa 33 11 17 4 1 27 91 126

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 34 21 11 1 1 44 118 98 Idaho 32 18 13 0 1 37 93 74 Rapid City 35 16 14 3 2 37 106 111 Tulsa 31 17 13 0 1 35 95 92 Kansas City 33 16 16 1 0 33 101 107 Allen 28 13 11 4 0 30 92 108 Wichita 34 12 18 4 0 28 93 110

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City 4, Wichita 1

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 2

Orlando 6, Wheeling 2

Florida 3, Greenville 1

Reading 6, Worcester 3

South Carolina 6, Norfolk 4

Atlanta 2, Jacksonville 1

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 5, Iowa 4

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Tulsa 2, Allen 1

Utah 4, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Iowa at Indy, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Orlando, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 1 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

