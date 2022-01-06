All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Adirondack
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|26
|70
|73
|Maine
|26
|11
|11
|3
|1
|26
|86
|95
|Reading
|22
|10
|7
|4
|1
|25
|62
|71
|Worcester
|23
|9
|13
|0
|1
|19
|72
|86
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|31
|20
|9
|1
|1
|42
|97
|73
|Florida
|30
|16
|8
|3
|3
|38
|100
|75
|Orlando
|29
|16
|12
|1
|0
|33
|87
|95
|Atlanta
|29
|13
|13
|2
|1
|29
|75
|83
|Norfolk
|30
|12
|16
|1
|1
|26
|78
|109
|Greenville
|26
|9
|12
|3
|2
|23
|71
|84
|South Carolina
|28
|10
|15
|3
|0
|23
|64
|88
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|26
|18
|6
|0
|2
|38
|103
|67
|Fort Wayne
|27
|16
|8
|3
|0
|35
|86
|75
|Cincinnati
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|103
|86
|Wheeling
|26
|15
|10
|1
|0
|31
|99
|85
|Kalamazoo
|25
|15
|10
|0
|0
|30
|86
|86
|Indy
|28
|10
|14
|2
|2
|24
|95
|102
|Iowa
|29
|9
|16
|3
|1
|22
|72
|114
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|31
|20
|10
|1
|0
|41
|108
|87
|Idaho
|29
|16
|12
|0
|1
|33
|82
|64
|Rapid City
|30
|13
|13
|2
|2
|30
|92
|93
|Tulsa
|26
|14
|11
|0
|1
|29
|81
|76
|Allen
|24
|12
|9
|3
|0
|27
|82
|95
|Kansas City
|28
|13
|14
|1
|0
|27
|84
|96
|Wichita
|29
|10
|15
|4
|0
|24
|84
|97
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 3
Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 2
Utah 2, Idaho 1
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, ppd
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
