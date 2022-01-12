CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Benny Feilhaber hired as coach of 3rd-tier Sporting KC II

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 1:13 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Former U.S. midfielder Benny Feilhaber was hired Wednesday as head coach of Sporting Kansas City II, a farm team in the new third tier MLS Next Pro.

The 36-year-old, whose tiebreaking goal on a 22-yard volley beat Mexico in the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup final, had 44 appearances for the U.S., including at the 2010 World Cup. He spent nine seasons in Major League Soccer, playing for Kansas City from 2013-17 and again in 2019, his final season.

He retired from playing in March 2020 and became an assistant coach at UCLA, his alma mater. He rejoined Kansas City in January 2021 as director of technical operations, then became under-17 coach last summer.

In addition to Kansas City, he also played for Hamburg, Derby, Aarhus, New England, Los Angeles FC and Colorado.

