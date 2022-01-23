CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » Bayern routs Hertha 4-1…

Bayern routs Hertha 4-1 to restore 6-point Bundesliga lead

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 2:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completely outclassed Hertha Berlin to restore its six-point lead in the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win on Sunday.

The visitors should have won by more with Bayern having a host of missed chances. It also saw two goals rightly ruled out through VAR.

Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Müller scored in the first half before Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry rewarded Bayern’s dominance in the second.

Substitute Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored seconds after coming on for Hertha’s consolation goal, but the scoreline didn’t reflect a game in which the home team had four attempts on goal compared to the visitors’ 30.

Leipzig defeated Wolfsburg 2-0 in the early game, stretching the visitors’ winless run to 11-games across all competitions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up