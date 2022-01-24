CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Australian Open Results

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 8:05 AM

Monday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD33,784,200

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Canada, def. Marin Cilic (27), Croatia, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Jannik Sinner (11), Italy, def. Alex de Minaur (32), Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, def. Taylor Fritz (20), United States, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Danielle Collins (27), United States, def. Elise Mertens (19), Belgium, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Simona Halep (14), Romania, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (10), Britain, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Li Tu and Dane Sweeny, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (13), Japan, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (5), Chile, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (9), United States, def. Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Viktoria Kuzmova (16), Slovakia, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-4, 6-4.

Zhang Shuai, China, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Tim Puetz (4), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, def. Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, 3-6, 7-5, 11-9.

