Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Lorenzo Sonego (25), Italy, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-5.

Gael Monfils (17), France, def. Cristian Garin (16), Chile, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov (14), Canada, def. Reilly Opelka (23), United States, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Carlos Alcaraz (31), Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (19), Spain, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Victoria Azarenka (24), Belarus, def. Elina Svitolina (15), Ukraine, 6-0, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula (21), United States, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Veronika Kudermetova (28), Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Barbora Krejcikova (4), Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko (26), Latvia, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Paula Badosa (8), Spain, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Madison Keys, United States, def. Wang Qiang, China, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Camila Giorgi (30), Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Naomi Osaka (13), Japan, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and John Peers (5), Australia, def. Rinky Hijikata and Tristan Schoolkate, Australia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (8), Britain, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (12), Germany, def. Sam Querrey and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (10), Britain, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, and Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Li Tu and Dane Sweeny, Australia, def. Treat Conrad Huey, Philippines, and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Jason Kubler and Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-2.

Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Robin Haase and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, and Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Simona Halep and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-4, 6-0.

Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula (13), United States, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-1, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Alexa Guarachi (5), Chile, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-3, 7-5.

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (9), United States, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7).

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (14), China, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Kimberly Birrell and Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (4), China, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 7-5.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Arina Rodionova and Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 10-5.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Robert Farah, Colombia, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (3), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

