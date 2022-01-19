Atlético bus hit by fans; Betis’ stadium closed for 2 games

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad fans threw objects at the team bus carrying Atlético Madrid players to a Copa del…

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad fans threw objects at the team bus carrying Atlético Madrid players to a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, causing some damage and upsetting Atlético coach Diego Simeone.

Earlier Wednesday, the Spanish soccer federation closed Real Betis’ stadium for two matches after a player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands in a Copa match last weekend.

Spanish media said there was minor damage to Atlético’s bus after Sociedad fans attacked it as the team arrived at the Anoeta Stadium for the round-of-16 match in the Basque Country city of San Sebastián.

Simeone could be seen inside the bus reproaching Sociedad fans who continued to chant and insult the visitors before police intervention.

Betis will have to play away from its Benito Villamarín Stadium after the piece of PVC thrown by a fan hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head and forced last Saturday’s game to be suspended.

Jordán was taken to a hospital but quickly recovered. The match was resumed a day later without fans at the Villamarín.

