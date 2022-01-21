CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » American defender Justin Che…

American defender Justin Che loaned to Hoffenheim by Dallas

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 10:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — American defender Justin Che has been loaned to Germany’s Hoffenheim by Dallas through the 2022-23 season.

Dallas said Thursday that Hoffenehim has an option to purchase the 18-year-old’s rights. Dallas also announced Che had agreed to a four-year contract that includes a team option for 2026.

Che joined Dallas’ academy in 2009, made his professional debut with second-tier North Texas in July 2020 and signed with Dallas as a homegrown player that October. He appeared in 15 matches last season and made 12 starts.

Che spent the early part of 2021 on loan to third tier Bayern Munich II.

He has trained with the U.S. national team at two camps but has not made his debut.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up