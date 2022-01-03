3 reasons Washington fans should watch Packers-Vikings Sunday Night Football

When Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes the field on Sunday night in Lambeau Field for a high-profile divisional matchup, that Carrie Underwood theme song sounds all the much sweeter.

3 reasons WFT fans should watch Packers-Vikings SNF showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There’s simply nothing like some end-of-season Sunday Night Football.

But when Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes the field on Sunday night in Lambeau Field for a high-profile divisional matchup, that Carrie Underwood theme song sounds all the much sweeter.

At 6-9, Washington likely won’t be playing in the postseason and will know better of their playoff fate before this game’s opening kickoff after playing Philadelphia (8-7) at 1 p.m. Minnesota (7-8), on the other hand, are behind the Eagles in the standings and will be looking for some help from the Burgundy and Gold to sneak into one of those wildcard spots.

For fans looking for some high-level football, NBC has got a treat for you. Here are three things all fans should be watching for.

Rodgers Aiming To Cement His MVP Case

Rodgers has really picked up steam to make a case for winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards during Green Bay’s perfect December and four-game win streak. He’s been lights out and will be motivated to help the Packers clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture and a first-round bye.

While Tom Brady had been getting MVP shouts for most of the season, and has more passing yards than Rodgers, it’s Green Bay’s No. 12 who has been more accurate and efficient during this wondrous second half of the season surge.

PointsBet Sportsbook has Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (+550) with the second-best odds to capture the prestigious award behind Rodgers’ -225, with Brady coming in at +700 with two weeks to go.

Last Lambeau Regular-Season Game for Rodgers?

After all the off-season drama Rodgers went through certainly didn’t bode well for Green Bay’s crushing season-opening 38-3 loss to the Saints. But as mentioned above, he seems to have figured it out with an astonishing 110.8 QBR in 2021-22.

But with the rift appearing to have grown too far to mend for Rodgers and the Packers organization, could this be his final regular season game at Lambeau Field? Green Bay has already locked up home-field advantage at least for their first playoff game, but expect this contest to still carry some special meaning for Rodgers.

Minnesota Looks for Season Sweep

Green Bay’s most recent loss came in Minnesota in a game that turned out to be one of the most exciting finishes all season long. Typically it’s the Packers’ opponent who is usually concerned with leaving too much time on the clock. But when Rodgers found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 75-yard touchdown with 2:08 remaining, it was Kirk Cousins who found himself with an opportunity for a memorable two-minute drill.

Greg Joseph’s 29-yard field goal sealed Minnesota’s Week 12 win with no time left. If this Sunday Night Football contest provides similar drama, NFL fans will be in for a treat.