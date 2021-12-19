Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Dec. 19 EAST Creighton 71, Providence 56 DePaul 107, St. John’s 93 Maine 65, Dartmouth 53 Niagara 73, Manhattan…

Sunday, Dec. 19

EAST

Creighton 71, Providence 56

DePaul 107, St. John’s 93

Maine 65, Dartmouth 53

Niagara 73, Manhattan 70

North Carolina 76, Boston College 73

Rhode Island 54, Boston U. 44

Seton Hall 69, Marquette 57

St. Peter’s 65, Canisius 55

Stony Brook 69, Washington St. 62

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 83, Florida A&M 60

Duke 2, Miami 0

East Carolina 79, UNC-Wilmington 50

Georgia 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 45

Georgia Southern 88, Bethune-Cookman 59

Georgia St. 55, Charleston Southern 50

Kentucky 67, SC-Upstate 44

Mercer 71, UAB 62

Richmond 81, FAU 63

Southern Miss. 70, Alabama A&M 55

Tennessee St. 60, Stetson 56

Troy 94, SC State 51

Tulsa 92, South Alabama 62

Valparaiso 65, Morehead St. 57

Virginia Tech 92, Florida St. 75

William & Mary 55, Norfolk St. 50

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 87, NC A&T 77, 2OT

Indiana 67, W. Michigan 57

Michigan 74, Baylor 68, OT

N. Dakota St. 82, Jimmies 36

Nebraska 89, Drake 68

Notre Dame 85, Pittsburgh 59

Purdue 82, Miami (Ohio) 76

S. Illinois 66, Illinois 51

Xavier 65, SE Missouri 58

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 61, UC Riverside 55

N. Colorado 70, Abilene Christian 58

FAR WEST

Portland St. 73, Simpson (Cal.) 45

