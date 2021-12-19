Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Dec. 19
EAST
Creighton 71, Providence 56
DePaul 107, St. John’s 93
Maine 65, Dartmouth 53
Niagara 73, Manhattan 70
North Carolina 76, Boston College 73
Rhode Island 54, Boston U. 44
Seton Hall 69, Marquette 57
St. Peter’s 65, Canisius 55
Stony Brook 69, Washington St. 62
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 83, Florida A&M 60
Duke 2, Miami 0
East Carolina 79, UNC-Wilmington 50
Georgia 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 45
Georgia Southern 88, Bethune-Cookman 59
Georgia St. 55, Charleston Southern 50
Kentucky 67, SC-Upstate 44
Mercer 71, UAB 62
Richmond 81, FAU 63
Southern Miss. 70, Alabama A&M 55
Tennessee St. 60, Stetson 56
Troy 94, SC State 51
Tulsa 92, South Alabama 62
Valparaiso 65, Morehead St. 57
Virginia Tech 92, Florida St. 75
William & Mary 55, Norfolk St. 50
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 87, NC A&T 77, 2OT
Indiana 67, W. Michigan 57
Michigan 74, Baylor 68, OT
N. Dakota St. 82, Jimmies 36
Nebraska 89, Drake 68
Notre Dame 85, Pittsburgh 59
Purdue 82, Miami (Ohio) 76
S. Illinois 66, Illinois 51
Xavier 65, SE Missouri 58
SOUTHWEST
Incarnate Word 61, UC Riverside 55
N. Colorado 70, Abilene Christian 58
FAR WEST
Portland St. 73, Simpson (Cal.) 45
___
