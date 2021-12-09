CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Tottenham’s EPL game vs. Brighton postponed after outbreak

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 1:33 PM

LONDON (AP) — This weekend’s Premier League game between Brighton and Tottenham has been postponed because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among the London club’s players and staff.

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League game against Rennes had already been pushed back this week and the Premier League said Thursday that it approved a request from Spurs to postpone the Brighton match.

Tottenham’s training ground has been closed after manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday that eight players and five members of staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Premier League said its board decided to postpone the Brighton game, which had been scheduled for Sunday, “following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority.”

The league said it will reschedule the game “in due course.”

