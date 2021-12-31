Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Crescent Valley 54, Springfield 46 Crosshill Christian 35, Southwest Christian 30 Faith Bible 83, Ganado, Ariz. 43…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crescent Valley 54, Springfield 46

Crosshill Christian 35, Southwest Christian 30

Faith Bible 83, Ganado, Ariz. 43

Glencoe 50, Gresham 21

Harrisburg 45, Jefferson 38

Kelso, Wash. 57, Seaside 25

Mapleton 48, Siletz Valley Early College 5

Wallowa 49, Enterprise 46

2021 Cactus Jam=

Putnam 41, Phoenix Sunnyslope, Ariz. 35

Crusader Classic=

Amity 52, Portland Adventist 12

Central Linn 50, De La Salle 40

Country Christian 56, Yamhill-Carlton 39

Gervais 49, North Medford 32

Nyssa 59, Gold Beach 12

Regis 49, Dayton 45

Salem Academy 58, Portland Christian 24

Sutherlin 61, Umatilla 14

Newport Holiday Tournament=

Newport 36, Siuslaw 10

Newport Tournament=

Taft 51, Toledo 32

Oakland Holiday Tournament=

Bandon 48, Oakland 38

Rogue River 51, Glide 43

Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic=

Barlow 48, Benson 43

Beaverton 50, Clackamas 44

Cleveland 52, McMinnville 29

Grant 53, McNary 42

Jesuit 43, Sherwood 36

Lakeridge 46, Sheldon 43

Lincoln 59, Canby 48

Mountainside 54, Oregon City 36

Newberg 41, Franklin 24

South Salem 51, Central Catholic 30

Southridge 48, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 43

Tigard 48, Century 23

Wells 50, St. Mary’s Academy 38

Wilsonville 47, Skyview, Wash. 44

SCTC Holiday Classic=

Stayton 57, Woodburn 45

Sisters Holiday Shootout=

Crook County 48, Ridgeview 44

Henley 42, Sisters 39

Junction City 47, Banks 39

Vince Dulcich Tournament=

Astoria 39, Marshfield 29

Gladstone 36, Mazama 33

Tillamook 43, Warrenton 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookings-Harbor vs. Phoenix, ccd.

Cottage Grove vs. Sweet Home, ccd.

Crosspoint Academy, Wash. vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Crosspoint Christian vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Dufur vs. Joseph, ccd.

Hood River vs. Hillsboro, ccd.

McLoughlin vs. Riverside, ccd.

Pendleton vs. Walla Walla, Wash., ccd.

Pleasant Hill vs. Westside Christian, ccd.

Riddle vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Weston-McEwen vs. Union, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.