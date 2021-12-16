Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Athens Bible 44, Vinemont 37 Autaugaville 53, Pike Road 38 Briarwood Christian 59, Calera 52 Caledonia, Miss.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens Bible 44, Vinemont 37

Autaugaville 53, Pike Road 38

Briarwood Christian 59, Calera 52

Caledonia, Miss. 43, Fayette County 39

Chilton County 62, Shelby County 44

Chipley, Fla. 76, Rehobeth 51

Clements 73, West Limestone 68

Corner 42, Dora 27

Douglas 70, Oneonta 42

Escambia County 67, Hillcrest-Evergreen 38

Excel 46, T.R. Miller 37

Freeport, Fla. 60, Providence Christian 59

Gaston 74, Coosa Christian 50

Geneva County 61, Poplar Springs, Fla. 54

Guntersville 60, Albertville 48

Hamilton 57, Carbon Hill 54

Hanceville 45, Holly Pond 38

Helena 64, Center Point 44

Highland Home 56, Paxton, Fla. 54

Hillcrest 65, Holt 45

Horseshoe Bend 50, Reeltown 46

Hueytown 56, Ramsay 47

J.B. Pennington 65, Saint Bernard Prep 46

Jackson 71, Leroy 61

Madison Academy 59, Decatur 44

Maplesville 57, Billingsley 18

Marion County 44, Hubbertville 39

McIntosh 69, Millry 59

Meek 68, Brilliant 33

Moody 58, Ashville 18

Mountain Brook 55, Copper Hills, Utah 50

New Brockton 54, Elba 45

Northside 56, Gordo 22

Opp 42, Brantley 41

Oxford 59, Pell City 52

Payson, Utah 45, Homewood 29

Pelham 60, Chelsea 42

Pike County 76, Barbour County 47

Priceville 80, Brewer 47

Section 71, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 36

Sidney Lanier 58, Southside-Selma 53

Sipsey Valley 45, Central-Tuscaloosa 38

Smiths Station 83, Beauregard 44

West Morgan 66, Decatur Heritage 38

Westbrook Christian 75, Sand Rock 61

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 59, Thorsby 49

Williamson 88, Citronelle 41

Winston County 58, Lynn 38

Woodlawn 53, Jackson Olin 49

Woodville 71, Valley Head 68

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.