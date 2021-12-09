Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek 63, Twin River 21
Bayard 59, Creek Valley 22
Beatrice 56, Crete 30
Blue Hill 73, Alma 23
Boone Central 59, Central City 57
Centennial 39, Sandy Creek 36
Clarkson/Leigh 61, Winside 27
College View Academy 64, Lewiston 46
Crofton 52, Boyd County 47
Dodge City, Kan. 70, McCook 48
Elkhorn Mount Michael 48, Ralston 45
Fort Calhoun 59, Douglas County West 52
Franklin 52, Harvard 51
Fullerton 51, Central Valley 31
Gering 57, Mitchell 43
Hartington Cedar Catholic 60, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 18
Leyton 62, Peetz, Colo. 21
Lincoln North Star 60, Lincoln High 41
North Bend Central 57, West Point-Beemer 48
Omaha Roncalli 76, Boys Town 53
Omaha South 67, Lincoln Pius X 55
Omaha Westside 79, Omaha North 55
Pender 65, Lutheran High Northeast 19
Ponca 64, Randolph 32
Raymond Central 60, Wilber-Clatonia 40
Red Cloud 40, Linn, Kan. 32
Riverside 59, Humphrey St. Francis 46
Shelton 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
Sterling 41, Deshler 35
Syracuse 52, Johnson County Central 48
Wahoo 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34
Waverly 56, York 46
Wood River 59, St. Paul 45
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Scottsbluff 75, Cody, Wyo. 49
