Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Creek 63, Twin River 21

Bayard 59, Creek Valley 22

Beatrice 56, Crete 30

Blue Hill 73, Alma 23

Boone Central 59, Central City 57

Centennial 39, Sandy Creek 36

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Winside 27

College View Academy 64, Lewiston 46

Crofton 52, Boyd County 47

Dodge City, Kan. 70, McCook 48

Elkhorn Mount Michael 48, Ralston 45

Fort Calhoun 59, Douglas County West 52

Franklin 52, Harvard 51

Fullerton 51, Central Valley 31

Gering 57, Mitchell 43

Hartington Cedar Catholic 60, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 18

Leyton 62, Peetz, Colo. 21

Lincoln North Star 60, Lincoln High 41

North Bend Central 57, West Point-Beemer 48

Omaha Roncalli 76, Boys Town 53

Omaha South 67, Lincoln Pius X 55

Omaha Westside 79, Omaha North 55

Pender 65, Lutheran High Northeast 19

Ponca 64, Randolph 32

Raymond Central 60, Wilber-Clatonia 40

Red Cloud 40, Linn, Kan. 32

Riverside 59, Humphrey St. Francis 46

Shelton 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 28

Sterling 41, Deshler 35

Syracuse 52, Johnson County Central 48

Wahoo 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34

Waverly 56, York 46

Wood River 59, St. Paul 45

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Scottsbluff 75, Cody, Wyo. 49

