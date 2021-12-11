CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Swiss skier Odermatt leads…

Swiss skier Odermatt leads World Cup GS after 1st run

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 4:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VAL d’ISÈRE, France (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt posted the fastest time in the opening run of a men’s World Cup giant slalom on Saturday.

Odermatt best handled challenging course conditions on the Face de Bellevarde following overnight snowfall to lead defending overall champion Alexis Pinturault by .32 and Croatian skier Filip Zubcic by .33 of a second.

GS world champion Mathieu Faivre trailed by .85 in fourth.

Course workers moved up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow out of the race line in the early morning hours.

“We all knew that it would be very tough, that it would be a fight. I tried to have a clever run: a little bit aggressive and only pushing where possible,” Odermatt said.

The Swiss skier leads the overall standings with 346 points, 36 ahead of Matthias Mayer and 117 ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who both sat out Saturday’s race.

Odermatt is chasing his third win of the season. He triumphed in the giant slalom in Austria in October and can become the first male skier to win the first two GS races in a season since Ted Ligety achieved the feat in 2013.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up