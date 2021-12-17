All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 18 16 1 1 0 35 73 37…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 18 16 1 1 0 35 73 37 Quad City 20 14 2 2 2 32 72 45 Knoxville 18 13 3 0 2 28 70 39 Fayetteville 18 12 6 0 0 24 58 46 Evansville 18 11 7 0 0 22 48 42 Pensacola 18 10 6 2 0 22 59 49 Peoria 14 7 3 1 3 18 40 34 Roanoke 15 6 5 2 2 17 43 40 Birmingham 20 3 13 4 0 10 45 83 Macon 20 3 16 0 1 7 32 84 Vermilion County 15 2 12 1 0 5 25 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

