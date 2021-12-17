CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 18 16 1 1 0 35 73 37
Quad City 20 14 2 2 2 32 72 45
Knoxville 18 13 3 0 2 28 70 39
Fayetteville 18 12 6 0 0 24 58 46
Evansville 18 11 7 0 0 22 48 42
Pensacola 18 10 6 2 0 22 59 49
Peoria 14 7 3 1 3 18 40 34
Roanoke 15 6 5 2 2 17 43 40
Birmingham 20 3 13 4 0 10 45 83
Macon 20 3 16 0 1 7 32 84
Vermilion County 15 2 12 1 0 5 25 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Changes to make federal procurement more equitable missing key ingredients

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up